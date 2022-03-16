Chhavi Aggarwal Co-Director of Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd bags Inspirational Leader of the Year award organized by EMobility+

Delhi, 16th March 2022: Pioneers and leading manufacturers of EV batteries in the country, Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd’s Co-Director Ms. Chhavi Aggarwal bagged the ‘Inspirational Leader of the year’ award under the Women in Automotive Leadership Award 2022 organised by EMobility+. The company has been working around manufacturing innovative battery products as solution for EV. The company specializes in record capacity manufacturing and offering tailor made solutions. The company also has pan-India after sales service with over 200+ sales and service centres.

Ms. Chhavi’s contribution since the formal inception of the company has been crucial where she managed and set up end to end processes for operations, workforce and skilling the workforce through various trainings and others. The award ceremony was graced by Shri. Anil Shrivastav, Ex Principal Consultant & Mission Director – National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery- NITI Aayog. Speaking about the achievement, Ms. Chhavi Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd said, “I am honoured to receive this award as in our country there are very few women at the decision-making level in the automotive industry. My journey with Ipower since its inception has been has been a learning for me of how to run an organisation and make it grow with constantly upgrading your knowledge base. I hope in future, many women will be able to assume important positions in organisations through their hardwork and will be able to bring about a change. We as a company have a long way to go in the coming future and many more learnings”.

Ipower Batteries is currently dedicating its time to developing new technologies and products to make their batteries world class through their state-of-the-art manufacturing capability.

For more information on their products and the company, please visit- www.ipowerbatteries.in About Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd- Incorporated in December 2019, with a full-fledged state of the art manufacturing unit in Kundli (Haryana) which has a large capacity energy storage per month, Ipower Batteries is aimed at fulfilling the need for such solutions. The company has a strong backing in R&D and experience for over three decades from its parent company which allows them to work on innovative product line for the market. The company’s manufacturing has IMS certified (ISO 9001-2015,14001:2015,45001:2018) for producing high-quality Lithium-Ion batteries. With this they are ready to become the largest Clean Energy Storage Provider in India.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)