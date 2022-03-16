UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and mining stocks, while investors across the globe awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 1.2% in early trade, with banks and base metal miners leading the gains, while the domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 1.6%.

Base metal miners jumped 2.6% after hitting their lowest in nearly three weeks in the prior session, as metal prices rose. The Fed is expected to raise rates for the first time in three years later on Wednesday and give guidance on future tightening. Investors are expecting the central bank to raise rates by at least 25 basis points amid rising prices.

Among individual stocks, Avast fell 8.4% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after Britain's anti-trust regulator launched an in-depth probe into U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc's $8.6 billion purchase of the company, saying the deal could harm competition.

