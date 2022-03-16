Left Menu

European shares jump on China stimulus cheer

European stocks rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday, driven by China's promise to roll out more economic stimulus, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.1% by 0818 GMT, hitting its highest since March 3.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:58 IST
European shares jump on China stimulus cheer
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday, driven by China's promise to roll out more economic stimulus, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.1% by 0818 GMT, hitting its highest since March 3. Battered stock markets in China and Hong Kong surged after Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing will roll out more measures to boost the Chinese economy as well as favourable policy steps for capital markets.

Dutch tech investor Prosus, which has stake in China's Tencent, bounced 17% after hitting all-time lows in the previous session. The stock led the wider technology index up nearly 4%. Other China-exposed sectors such as miners and autos were up between 2.5% and 2.8%.

German carmaker BMW gained 1.5% despite lowering its profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine. Sweden-based private equity fund EQT jumped 13.8% after it said it had agreed to buy investment firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) in a deal worth 6.8 billion euros ($7.5 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022