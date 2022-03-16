European shares jump on China stimulus cheer

European stocks rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday, driven by China's promise to roll out more economic stimulus, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.1% by 0818 GMT, hitting its highest since March 3. Battered stock markets in China and Hong Kong surged after Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing will roll out more measures to boost the Chinese economy as well as favourable policy steps for capital markets.

Dutch tech investor Prosus, which has stake in China's Tencent, bounced 17% after hitting all-time lows in the previous session. The stock led the wider technology index up nearly 4%. Other China-exposed sectors such as miners and autos were up between 2.5% and 2.8%.

German carmaker BMW gained 1.5% despite lowering its profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine. Sweden-based private equity fund EQT jumped 13.8% after it said it had agreed to buy investment firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) in a deal worth 6.8 billion euros ($7.5 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)