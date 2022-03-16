Bizox Media Network organized 'Leaders Awards 2022', felicitated top companies & individuals

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/TPT): An apex premier and foremost organization based in India Bizox Media Network recently organized 'Leaders Awards 2022 - Virtual'. Anish Kumar, President, Kaushal Singh, and Avinash Kapri, Managing Directors of Bizox Media Network, elaborate that the "Leaders Awards 2022' seeks to recognize the most enterprising companies in India and honor outstanding performance.

The achievers are selected from different categories with in-depth categories which cover everything from internal communications to public relations. With such a scope, the Leaders Awards 2022 ensure that achievements in all fields are acknowledged. The awardees of "Leaders Award 2022" are Ramkishan Chandiwale (Managing Director of Isafety Systems Pvt. Ltd., Telangana) for Achieving "Most Innovative Leader of the Year - Healthcare & Safety", Dr. B S Singla (Director of Gawar Construction Ltd, Haryana) for Achieving "Outstanding Leadership in Expressway and Highway", Maharshi V Munshi (Pharmaceuticals Consultants & Partner of Raj Inject (Pharma) Consultants, Maharashtra) for Achieving "Most Admired Leader of Turnkey Pharmaceutical Project Consultants", Dr. Shilpi Mohan (Cardiologist and Holistic Healer, Ashvattha Cardiac Care Centre, Telangana) for Achieving "Enterprise Women of the Year - Health & Wellness", Dhaval Patel (Project Business Coordinator of M/s Pioneer Marketing & Services, Maharashtra) for Achieving "Digital Innovation Enterprise of the Year - Welding Robot Integration", Aditya Bharadwaj (Director of Y Star Cine & Television Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra) for Achieving "Enterprise Excellence of the Year - Media & Entertainment", Trilok Chand Gupta (General Manager of Shanker Forge Pvt. Ltd., Haryana) for Achieving "Most Innovative Quality Leader of the Year - Automobile Components", Dr. Rakesh Bhatt (Chairman of BR Groups, Madhya Pradesh) for Achieving "Inspiring Youth Enterprise Award", Arun C Khanna (Managing Director of Fast Food Pvt. Ltd., Delhi) for achieving "Leader of The Year - Fast Food & Beverages" and Dr. Murhari Sopanrao Kele (Managing Director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd., Maharashtra) for receiving "Most Admired Leader of the Year - Energy & Utilities", Dr. Shalini Mohan (Founder Director of M/s Shalini Mohan, Maharashtra) for Achieving "Naturopathy of the Year 2022", Md. Sharik Alam (Director of Kolkata Meat, West Bengal) was awarded as "Enterprise Excellence of the Year - Organic Meat Supplier", Atul Saini (Founder & CEO of Passionate Global, Haryana) got "Leader of The Year - Improvement Implementation", and Dr Zoher Harnesswala (Proprietor of M/s Trust Foods, Maharashtra) was Awarded as "Enterprise Excellence of the Year - Soft Drink Industry". Certain organizations were also felicitated in the event such as Tiranga Logistics Private Limited (Gaurav Kundu, Managing Director, Delhi) received "Emerging Logistics Company of the Year", English Browne Industries (Rahul Mannan, CEO, Delhi) was awarded "India's Most Trusted Hygiene Care Brand of the year 2022", Mannan Real Estate (Rahul Mannan, CEO, Punjab) got "Punjab's Leading Real Estate Developer of the Year 2022"), English Browne Industries (Rahul Mannan, CEO, Delhi) - for Achieving "India's No. 1 Hygiene Gloves brand of the Year 2022" and, Rajsree Roadlines (Balaji Amudala Munirathnam, CEO, Gujrat) was given "Most Innovative Transport & Logistics Company of the Year".

When asked regarding the reason behind the beginning of such an event in this domain, the Founder stated, "Entrepreneurs should always seek new methods to increase their profile and propel their company ahead, and winning a business award is one of them. Even if you don't succeed, it's an excellent method to assess your development so far. As the entire world is currently at a standstill position due to the pandemic but there are business leaders working with great perseverance and extending their part in keeping the economy on track. Hats off to all such Leaders. Therefore, Bizox Media Network decided to cater to this segment and award these business prodigies for reaching the milestones they now behold."

The organization seeks to recognize remarkable entrepreneurs, as well as individuals and organizations working in the field of entrepreneurship development, for their efforts and achievements. With one of its streams involved in market research and analysis, the organization is aimed to give recognition to all the Businesses, Entrepreneurs & Individuals tycoons through the most prestigious corporate award honor.

The Awards also aim to showcase examples of greatness that others can learn from and improve upon. Bizox Media Network (Leaders Awards 2022) intends to continue organizing such kinds of award shows and encouraging true Leaders. This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

