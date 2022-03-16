Silver futures drop on subdued demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:18 IST
Silver futures on Wednesday declined by Rs 287 to Rs 68,038 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets on low demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 287 or 0.42 per cent to Rs 68,038 per kg in a business turnover of 6,150 lots.
Globally, silver fell 0.35 per cent to USD 25.07 per ounce in New York.
