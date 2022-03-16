Nancy Patel in collaboration with Krish Tour & Travels introduces sustainable development initiatives for the economic growth of nation

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/ATK): Nancy Patel in collaboration with Krish Tour & Travels has taken up social initiatives for building sustainable cities and communities under the vision of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, India. As part of the initiative, the duo have made up several projects to help the children of the workers to receive their primary education and medical relief too. The collaboration will benefit people who are affected by the pandemic and are looking ways for medical and financial assistance.

Since the pandemic has impacted several nations, they have started supporting the country with creative social initiatives in the collaborations of several NGOs in India. Nancy Patel, 16 years young youth of India is helping individuals, families, groups and communities to enhance their individual and collective well-being. During Covid-19 when the world was suffering from a huge impact, Nancy has served the nation by providing more than one lakh community means to the people in need, Sanitaires to all orphanages, Medical kits to all the community centres with the support of 56 NGOs of the Nation.

She further participated in building 100 Tribal marts for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for improving the economical conditions of the people with United First and joined one million plantation movements in 15 states and two UT in India. Nancy believes that it is our moral responsibility to serve the nation in need. Her social contribution and services have also been blessed by several cabinet ministers and spiritual leaders of the nation. Nancy has been inspired by a lot of welfare workers and community workers that are working or helping in the areas of mental health clinics, schools, child welfare and human service agencies, hospitals, settlement houses, community development corporations and private practices. She says that "working socially not only represents me but also represents an industry wrapped around the poor, providing them with services so that they can meet the basic living needs to survive."

With a skilful mind and outstanding vision to leave a benchmark in the society, Nancy Patel has joined hands with United First to work upon with all the experience she has garnered on social projects. A project that contributes towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030-- makes youngsters like Nancy an example for the upcoming generation for her noble contributions towards humanity and scaling up her life to the next level. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

