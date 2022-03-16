Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper prices on Wednesday rose 1.19 per cent to Rs 799.50 per kilogram in futures market on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 9.40 or 1.19 per cent at Rs 799.50 per kg in a business turnover of 3,016 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in spot demand.

