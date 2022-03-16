Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 97 to Rs 11,100 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for March delivery fell by Rs 97 or 0.87 per cent to Rs 11,100 per five quintals in 65 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)