Left Menu

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:50 IST
Guar gum futures fall on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Guar gum prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 97 to Rs 11,100 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for March delivery fell by Rs 97 or 0.87 per cent to Rs 11,100 per five quintals in 65 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022