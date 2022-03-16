Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 62 to Rs 3,055 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March delivery fell by Rs 62 or 1.99 percent to Rs 3,055 per quintal with an open interest of 2,300 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)