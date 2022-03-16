Left Menu

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:52 IST
Guar seed prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 14 to Rs 6,130 per 10 quintals in the futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for March contracts increased by Rs 14 or 0.23 per cent to Rs 6,130 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 1,875 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts, mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices here.

