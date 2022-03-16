Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:52 IST
Coriander futures decline on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 8 to Rs 10,428 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery eased by Rs 8 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 10,428 per quintal in 13,870 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022