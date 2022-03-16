Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 8 to Rs 10,428 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery eased by Rs 8 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 10,428 per quintal in 13,870 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices.

