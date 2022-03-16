Left Menu

Tata Starbucks plans to open 8 new airport stores across 6 cities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:35 IST
Tata Starbucks plans to open 8 new airport stores across 6 cities
Tata Starbucks on Wednesday announced that it is planning to open eight airport stores in six cities to expand its network in the country.

The cities are Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur and Lucknow, said a statement from Tata Starbucks, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer and Starbucks Corporation.

''The opening of the stores demonstrates the company's long-term commitment to the market, and the dedication to meet the evolving needs of the customers. The stores will be designed to provide a warm and convenient experience for customers, whether they are taking a break in transit between flights or getting their favourite beverages to enjoy on their next flight,'' it said.

Commenting on the development, Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash said this year has been fruitful for the company in terms of expansion.

''Between December and January, we marked our biggest expansion by entering six new markets and now with the opening of eight new airport stores, we are echoing our commitment to evolve our brand and business in India to provide new and meaningful experiences to our customers," he said.

The airport stores will offer customers a wide range of items and will also bring My Starbucks RewardsTM loyalty programme.

Tata Starbucks currently operates 258 stores across 26 cities in India.

