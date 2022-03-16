Left Menu

I-T dept issues refunds of over Rs 1.92 lakh cr till March 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:39 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The income tax department on Wednesday said income tax refunds worth over Rs 1.92 lakh crore have been issued to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.83 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal), amounting to Rs 37,961.19 crore. ''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,92,119 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 15th March, 2022,'' the income tax department tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,373 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

