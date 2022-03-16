Foreign-listed Chinese stocks rally as Beijing soothes nerves

Foreign-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Wednesday after Beijing vowed to keep markets stable, soothing overseas investors' nerves after a selloff due to worries over differences between China and the West in the Russia-Ukraine war. Remarks by China's Vice Premier Liu He who said Beijing would roll out support for the economy and keep markets stable sparked a bounce from 21-month lows for local equities, also fuelling a rally for U.S.- and Europe-listed Chinese shares.

JD.com, Alibaba and Pinduoduo saw their shares jump between 20% and 31% in U.S premarket trading, after they all fell to multi-year lows during Tuesday's selloff. Gaming company NetEase, online video platform IQIYI , music-streaming co Tencent Music, and mobile game publisher Bilibili saw similar outsized moves, while Amsterdam-listed Prosus, which owns a 29% stake in the Chinese tech giant Tencent, gained 20%.

Citibank's Asia-Pacific trading strategist in Hong Kong, Mohammed Apabhai, likened the moment to the Federal Reserve's market backstop in 2020 or then-ECB chief Mario Draghi's 'whatever it takes' speech that staunched the eurozone crisis in 2012. "It's not quite of that order of magnitude, but it's not that far away either," he said.

"Easing that the market was expecting wasn't actually coming through. But now it seems like China has realised that the need to do something to support the economy, something proper." The gains also reflect investors looking to pick up bargains after Chinese equities have seen severe selling pressure in recent days. Hong Kong stocks fell to a six-year low on Tuesday.

"Although it is still a volatile and somewhat opaque market, I think this is the right moment to look at Chinese stocks because valuations are good and macro data are recovering," said Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia in Milan. Frankfurt-listed depository receipts for Alibaba were among the most traded stocks on the Tradegate and Lang & Schwarz platforms, suggesting interest from German retail investors.

According to Vanda Research, which tracks retail flows, appetite for China ADRs has picked up the most since September 2021 with net purchases over the last 10 trading sessions topping $500 billion, the highest level in over 6 months. Separately, China's securities regulator said it would continue to communicate with U.S. regulators and strive to reach an agreement on China-U.S. audit supervision cooperation as soon as possible.

The speed at which Beijing has responded to this week's selloff would suggest it does not want to let things drift out of control, said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould in London. "Its key goal is common prosperity and stock markets matter because a lot of Chinese retail investors have money in equities, so their wealth is at stake if shares are plummeting in value," he said.

Analysts see Chinese stocks as a possible good long-term investment, following a torrid 2021 amid a crisis in the real estate sector and a severe regulatory crackdown on tech giants. The MSCI China index currently trades at a valuation discount of around 36% to world stocks, twice as much the 20-year average discount, per Refinitiv data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)