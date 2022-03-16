Left Menu

Employers keen to appoint more apprentices in H1 2022: Report

Employer sentiment has drastically improved on account of awareness and the reforms in the apprenticeship system, with more employers coming to the forefront and engaging more apprentices, Sumit Kumar, Vice President - NETAP, TeamLease Skill University, said.The positivity is not restricted to employers, more aspirants now look at apprenticeships as a beneficial method to enter formal employment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:15 IST
Employers keen to appoint more apprentices in H1 2022: Report
  • Country:
  • India

A significant percentage of employers are keen to increase their apprentice appointment in the first six months of this year, mainly on account of awareness and reforms in the apprenticeship system, according to a report.

According to TeamLease Apprenticeship Outlook Report for H1 (January to June 2022), 72 per cent of employers are keen to increase their apprentice appointment in the first half of this year.

Apprenticeship Outlook Report is a survey, covering 14 cities and 18 leading sectors. The report has surveyed 871 employers and captures the appointment sentiment for the period HY (January to June) 2022.

Out of the 18 sectors surveyed in the report, employers in 10 sectors have a positive outlook to appoint more apprentices. Engineering, Automobiles & Ancillaries, and Retail have emerged as the leaders.

''When it comes to the adoption of apprenticeships in India, the last five years have been very rewarding. Employer sentiment has drastically improved on account of awareness and the reforms in the apprenticeship system, with more employers coming to the forefront and engaging more apprentices,'' Sumit Kumar, Vice President - NETAP, TeamLease Skill University, said.

The positivity is not restricted to employers, more aspirants now look at apprenticeships as a beneficial method to enter formal employment. They have understood the merit of apprenticeships in enabling them to earn and study, thus giving them the necessary experience and increasing their chances of shaping their career, Kumar said.

From the profile/roles point of view, the top profiles (and their net apprenticeship outlook) across these categories were - Data Analytics Executives (23 per cent, under Graduate Apprentices), Production Apprentices (20 per cent, under Trade Apprentices) and Maintenance Technician-Electrical (20 per cent, under Designated Trade Apprentices).

The report further noted that Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi are the top regions, respectively, where employers are planning to appoint more apprentices.

Kumar further noted that the New Education Policy has laid the foundation for this already. We need to fast track NEP and ensure that there is better preparedness amongst employers and academia to adopt apprenticeships.

''We have the potential to reach 10 million apprentices in 10 years, provided necessary actions are undertaken to have a university as an integral part of the apprenticeship system, all universities are allowed to offer blended learning methods (online and on-site, along with on the job) for degree apprenticeships,'' Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022