Airbus to put A350 aircraft on static display at Wings India airshow
Airbus on Wednesday said it will put A350 aircraft on static display at the Wings India airshow to be held in Hyderabad from March 24-27. Wide-bodied aircraft can travel longer distances. Only two Indian carriers -- Air India and Vistara -- have wide-bodied planes in their fleets.
Airbus on Wednesday said it will put A350 aircraft on static display at the Wings India airshow to be held in Hyderabad from March 24-27. While A350 is a wide-bodied aircraft, A220 is a narrow-bodied aircraft. Wide-bodied aircraft can travel longer distances. Only two Indian carriers -- Air India and Vistara -- have wide-bodied planes in their fleets. In a statement, Airbus said will also display a scale model of its single aisle A220 aircraft at Wings India 2022 to be held at the Bengumpet airport in Hyderabad.
''The A350 offers the greatest range capability combined with the lowest fuel burn, and is the strategic enabler for Indian airlines to regain market share in the lucrative long-haul segment and to profitably grow their operations,'' Rémi Maillard, President and MD of Airbus India and South Asia said.
Airbus believes A350 aircraft will shape the future of long-range travel, he said.
''We are delighted to be showcasing the A350 aircraft at Wings India 2022,'' he added.
