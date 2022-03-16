Left Menu

Highest number of undertrial prisoners in UP, Bihar, MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:16 IST
Highest number of undertrial prisoners in UP, Bihar, MP
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have the highest number of undertrial prisoners lodged in jails among the states and union territories, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that while Uttar Pradesh has 80,557 undertrial prisoners as of December 31, 2020, as many as 44,187 undertrial prisoners are in jails in Bihar followed by 31,712 prisoners in Madhya Pradesh.

The total number of prisoners in jails of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are 1,07,395, 51,934 and 45,484 respectively, he said in a written reply.

Rai said 26,171 undertrial prisoners are in jails in Maharashtra, 20,144 in West Bengal, 17,103 in Jharkhand, 16,930 in Rajasthan, 15,643 in Punjab, 15,619 in Odisha, 14,951 in Haryana and 14,506 in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022