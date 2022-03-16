Left Menu

Curelink raises USD 3.5 mn in funding round led by Elevation Capital, Venture Highway

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:25 IST
Health-tech platform Curelink on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.5 million (about Rs 26 crore) in a seed funding round led by Elevation Capital and Venture Highway.

The round also saw participation from Digital Sparrow Capital and angel investors such as Paytm Chairman Vijay Shekhar Sharma; Ankush Sachdeva and Farid Ahsan (ShareChat); Gaurav Agarwal and Prashant Tandon (Tata 1mg); Rajat K Dhawan (McKinsey); Rohit M A (Cloudnine); Ritesh Malik (Innov8); and Harsh Mahajan (Mahajan Imaging).

''The fresh funds will be used to ramp up hiring across functions such as product, growth and wellness professionals.

''They will also be used for geographical expansion and diversification of services across different medical specialisations such as dermatology, paediatrics and psychiatry,'' Curelink said in a statement.

Founded by Aman Singla and Divyansh Jain in 2021, Curelink connects doctors to patients via WhatsApp.

''Curelink is currently active in Gurugram and Bhopal and plans to expand further in Delhi-NCR, and experiment with the next tier of cities like Lucknow and Jaipur by the end of 2022.

''The company kicked off their services in December 2021 by partnering with gynaecologists in Gurugram,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

