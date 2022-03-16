Left Menu

Sikkim: One dead, eight critical as taxi falls into gorge

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:27 IST
One person died and eight others were critically injured when the taxi they were travelling in fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Sikkim on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Pipaley in West Sikkim when the Siliguri-bound taxi was coming from Pelling, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as a woman from West Sikkim, while four of the eight critically injured passengers are tourists from West Bengal, he said, adding that they are undergoing treatment.

Prima facie, it seems that the accident took place due to over-speeding, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

