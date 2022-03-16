Left Menu

Jet fuel price surges by 18.32 pc; steepest hike ever

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel price was increased by 18.32 per cent to Rs 110,666.29 per kilolitre (kl) in the national capital on Wednesday, the steepest hike ever, according to a price notification issued by the government-owned fuel retailers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:36 IST
Jet fuel price surges by 18.32 pc; steepest hike ever
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel price was increased by 18.32 per cent to Rs 110,666.29 per kilolitre (kl) in the national capital on Wednesday, the steepest hike ever, according to a price notification issued by the government-owned fuel retailers. With the increase, the price of jet fuel has hit an all-time high. Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, soared past Rs 1 lakh per kilolitre mark for the first time.

In the national capital, ATF price has been increased by Rs 17,135.63 per kl to Rs 110,666.29 per kl. In Mumbai, the jet fuel price has been increased to Rs 109,119.83 per kl. In Kolkata it has increased to Rs 114,979.70 per kl and in Chennai it costs Rs 114,133.73 per kl.

The record increase in ATF price comes after a sharp jump in crude oil prices and other petroleum products due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Though the oil marketing companies have increased jet fuel prices to a record high level, prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for over four months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022