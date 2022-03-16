Jet fuel price surges by 18.32 pc; steepest hike ever

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel price was increased by 18.32 per cent to Rs 110,666.29 per kilolitre (kl) in the national capital on Wednesday, the steepest hike ever, according to a price notification issued by the government-owned fuel retailers. With the increase, the price of jet fuel has hit an all-time high. Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, soared past Rs 1 lakh per kilolitre mark for the first time.

In the national capital, ATF price has been increased by Rs 17,135.63 per kl to Rs 110,666.29 per kl. In Mumbai, the jet fuel price has been increased to Rs 109,119.83 per kl. In Kolkata it has increased to Rs 114,979.70 per kl and in Chennai it costs Rs 114,133.73 per kl.

The record increase in ATF price comes after a sharp jump in crude oil prices and other petroleum products due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Though the oil marketing companies have increased jet fuel prices to a record high level, prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for over four months. (ANI)

