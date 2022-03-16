Left Menu

MoRTH constructs 8,045 kms of highways during Apr-Feb '22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:55 IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through its various implementing agencies has constructed 8,045 kms of highways up to February 2022 during the current financial year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of National Highways and expressways across the country.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the ministry has constructed 10,237 kms in 2019-20; 13,327 kms in 2020-21; and 8,045 kms up to February during the current financial year 2021-22.

Gadkari further said his ministry envisaged to construct about 60,000 kms of National Highways during the five year period from 2019-20 to 2023-24, of which 31,609 kms have been constructed up to February 2022.

The balance length of about 28,391 kms is planned to be constructed in the remaining period from March-2022 to the end of the financial year 2023-24, he added.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said against the targeted revenue of Rs 13,000 crore from monetisation of National Highways during FY2021-22, actual revenue till date is Rs 8,361.40 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

