CryptoBiz to Launch Its New NFT Marketplace and P2P Engine

CryptoBiz, India’s leading digital currency exchange, has recently announced its plan to launch India’s biggest NFT marketplace along with its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) engine. The move is part of the exchange’s aim of taking its metaverse game to the next level. While there have long been speculations about the use cases of mainstream blockchain adoption, the growing popularity of NFTs since the last year has churned out a new chapter altogether. In this scenario, CryptoBiz is bringing its NFT marketplace to engage creators and collectors in creating, selling, or collecting digital tokens supported by blockchain technology. It will not only allow the creators to mint their artworks into digital assets but also provide them an opportunity to showcase them online. Collectors will be able to browse the marketplace for NFTs and purchase items from their favorite artists through bidding. In fact, it will be a great opportunity for the artists to obtain financial remuneration for their creative artworks. Moreover, the MFT marketplace will work as a bridge between creators and collectors, artists and their fans. From single-click smart contract deployment to complete mining to active NFT community, CryptoBiz is equipping its marketplace with multiple attractive features to make the NFT trading experience more enjoyable. On the other hand, CryptoBiz’s P2P engine is dedicated to making fiat currency to digital currency conversion simpler and faster than ever before. CryptoBiz P2P will enable users to buy and sell digital assets instantly using their existing bank accounts. The P2P engine will be 100% secured and decentralized to avoid any kind of transactional interference from authorities. Moreover, the P2P platform is designed to automate the procedure of transferring digital assets between two parties. It will further eliminate the dependency on any kind of third-party intervention. Additionally, the company has developed its latest product called CryptoBiz Staking to generate recurring income from your virtual asset holdings. In simple words, it guarantees you rewards or interest on your holdings. In fact, it is a way safer model for bulk and retail investors alike to survive the volatile market of digital assets.

Talking about their NFT marketplace and P2P exchange, CryptoBiz Founder and CEO Rahul Rathod shares, “Today, we cannot ignore the fact that the NFT trend in India is picking up faster than anyone has ever anticipated. As a result, more and more artists are looking to join the NFT trend to monetize their content. Our NFT marketplace will serve the purpose of the biggest digital pool for minting, listing, buying, and selling digital assets.” “Moreover, with our P2P exchange, we are looking forward to mitigating all the shortcomings of the conventional digital money transactions. Our P2P platform is dedicated to the total simplification of the process of the exchange of assets,” he adds. For the unversed, CryptoBiz Exchange is an advanced trading platform that allows buying, selling, and trading of digital assets using traditional fiat currency or other digital currencies. Headquartered in Estonia, the exchange platform facilitates a top-notch trading experience for both experienced and newbie traders. In fact, its simple and interactive interface is dedicated to bringing an air of convenience to the trading experience of its users. The platform already has web and mobile-based applications that make the investment in digital assets more accessible and streamlined. Now, they are introducing their NFT marketplace and P2P engine to let their users explore new grounds in the landscape of virtual assets. PWR PWR

