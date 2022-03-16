Left Menu

Starbucks CEO Johnson retires as pandemic wanes, union drive heats up

On Tuesday, a federal labor board accused Starbucks of unlawfully retaliating against two employees in a Phoenix, Arizona cafe for trying to unionize their store. Johnson has been at Starbucks for 13 years, the last five as CEO.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:14 IST
Starbucks CEO Johnson retires as pandemic wanes, union drive heats up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson will retire on April 4, the company said on Wednesday, and the coffee chain's founder Howard Schultz will serve as interim CEO. Johnson had signaled to the board of directors a year ago that he might retire when the COVID-19 pandemic waned, he said in a company statement.

After the pandemic shuttered Starbucks cafes around the globe, the company, under Johnson's watch, said it would start building some smaller stores with less room for seating and more emphasis on to-go and drive-thru orders. Customers also placed more orders through the Starbucks mobile app, but that has led to long lines and overworked employees in some areas.

That barista burnout, as well as accusations by some workers that they were not getting enough protection from the deadly virus when at work, contributed to a surge of union organizing in U.S. locations. On Tuesday, a federal labor board accused Starbucks of unlawfully retaliating against two employees in a Phoenix, Arizona cafe for trying to unionize their store.

Johnson has been at Starbucks for 13 years, the last five as CEO. In a letter to employees on Wednesday, Johnson said that he has "fond memories of making beverages together, laughing together, and sharing stories with one another."

The company said it would provide more information during its annual shareholder meeting later on Wednesday. The board expects to have selected a new leader by the fall, with help from executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates, which it enlisted in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022