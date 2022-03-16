No plans at present for achieving 200 km per hour speed on Rajdhani trains: Govt
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Railways has currently no plans for achieving 200 km per hour speed on Rajdhani trains, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
Rajdhani trains run at speed not more than 140 km per hour. Currently, there are 50 Rajdhani trains operating in the country.
In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Railway minister said, ''As of now the Indian Railways have no plans for achieving 200 km per hour on Rajdhani routes.'' PTI DSP DSP TDS TDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- DSP TDS TDS
- Railway
- Lok Sabha
- Indian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solutions to Railway recruitment exams' concerns soon, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw signs Host Country Agreement to establish Area Office & Innovation Centre of ITU in New Delhi
Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses functioning of 'Kavach', India's anti-collision train system
Allocation of funds for rail projects in T'gana raised: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects trial of ‘Kavach’ system between Gullaguda-Chitgidda Railway stations