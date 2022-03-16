UK says Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian released by Iran
Britain on Wednesday confirmed the release by Iran of British-Iranian dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashouri, saying they would return to Britain later on Wednesday.
"I am very pleased to confirm that the unfair detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori in Iran has ended today, and they will now return to the UK," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.
