UK says Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian released by Iran

Britain on Wednesday confirmed the release by Iran of British-Iranian dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashouri, saying they would return to Britain later on Wednesday.

"I am very pleased to confirm that the unfair detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori in Iran has ended today, and they will now return to the UK," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

