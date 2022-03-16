Left Menu

UK says Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian released by Iran

Britain on Wednesday confirmed the release by Iran of British-Iranian dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, saying they would return to Britain later on Wednesday. "I am very pleased to confirm that the unfair detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashoori in Iran has ended today, and they will now return to the UK," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

Britain on Wednesday confirmed the release by Iran of British-Iranian dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, saying they would return to Britain later on Wednesday.

"I am very pleased to confirm that the unfair detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashoori in Iran has ended today, and they will now return to the UK," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter. A third dual-national Morad Tahbaz was released from prison in Iran on furlough, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Twitter.

"We will continue to work to secure Morad's departure from Iran," Truss added. A British lawmaker in contact with Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family tweeted a picture of her smiling and said it showed her on board a plane.

"Nazanin is now in the air flying away from 6 years of hell in Iran," the lawmaker, Tulip Siddiq said on Twitter.

