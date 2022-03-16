Spain detains yacht on suspicion it belongs to Russian oligarch - ministry
Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:18 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish authorities detained a mega-yacht called "Crescent" docked in the port of Tarragona in Catalonia as part of an investigation into whether it belongs to a Russian oligarch targeted by sanctions, the Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.
The 135-metre-long yacht, which sails under a Caiman Island flag, arrived there from Italy in November 2021, according to monitoring site Marine Traffic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar
Sport-Sporting bodies ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine
US says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats for espionage
Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace Kyiv
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, investors draw breath as Ukraine resists Russian invaders