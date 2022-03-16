Spain detains yacht on suspicion it belongs to Russian oligarch - ministry

Spanish authorities detained a mega-yacht called "Crescent" docked in the port of Tarragona in Catalonia as part of an investigation into whether it belongs to a Russian oligarch targeted by sanctions, the Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

The 135-metre-long yacht, which sails under a Caiman Island flag, arrived there from Italy in November 2021, according to monitoring site Marine Traffic.

