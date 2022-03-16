India Cements launches new cement brand tagging star cricketer M S Dhoni's traits

Noted cement manufacturer The India Cements Ltd on Wednesday strengthened its product portfolio here on Wednesday as it unveiled two new brands -- Conkrete Super King and Halo Super King.

The company said the Conkrete Super King brand resonates with former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's on-field demeanour while the latter exclusively designed for pre-cast hollow blocks construction.

The India Cements Ltd Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan, after unveiling the brands at an event here, said the Conkrete Super King brand was conceived to characterise Dhoni's traits -- strength, speed and on-field demeanour.

The Conkrete Super King also carries the tag of 'Powerof7', which is also similar to the number on the jersey worn by Dhoni -- high durable strength, quick setting time, easy workability, corrosion resistance, smooth finish, no seepage and all-weather proof nature.

''To aid the owners across the nation facing defects in construction such as cracks in structures, seepage and leakage, Conkrete Super King is created to deal with these issues and ensure long term stability and strength'', Srinivasan said.

''All our products are premium and have stood the tests of time because of their reliability, durability and consistent quality, bag by bag. Consumers recognise our brands for their robust and sturdy nature'', he said.

India Cements Ltd retails Sankar, Coromandel and Raasi cement brands.

According to company chief marketing officer Parthasarathy Ramanujam, the launch of Conkrete Super King is a focal point in our growth journey and we plan to make it the best offering by India Cements.

''Our strategy to spotlight the uniqueness of both the products will encourage consumers, dealers and engineers to opt for CSK, the best cement in the market when building homes, offices and skyscrapers,'' he said.

Captain of company-owned IPL franchise CSK and India Cements Vice-President (Marketing) M S Dhoni said Conkrete Super King embodies the strength and commitment of being the best and playing the best innings in the long-run of a lifetime.

''From foundations to roofs, Conkrete Super King means strong buildings and homes.It is packed with the power of seven to stand the test of time,'' Dhoni said, according to a press release.

India Cements Ltd Whole Time Director Rupa Gurunath said: ''We are very proud of launching our new premium cement on the historic occasion of completion of India Cements inspiring journey of 75 years in nation building and building modern India''.

''I congratulate our production and marketing team for working so hard in coming out with the new products...'', she added.

With a total capacity of nearly 16 million tonnes, India Cements currently has eight cement plants and two grinding units in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Chennai Super Kings have won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

