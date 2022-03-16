No manual scavenger working for Indian Railways: Vaishnaw

With the fitment of bio-toilets in all broad gauge coaches, no faecal matter is discharged on railway tracks, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday, adding that there are no manual scavengers working for the Indian Railways.

Provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 have been complied with by railways, and protective gear and devices, including mechanised equipment to any person engaged in cleaning in passenger coaches, station area or railway tracks, are being provided, he stated. ''There are no manual scavengers on Indian Railways,'' the minister informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply. With the fitment of bio-toilets in all broad gauge coaches, no faecal matter is discharged on tracks, he said. ''Cleaning of washable aprons at platforms and coach toilets is done using high pressure jets, and protective gears are provided to the workers. Thus, there is no manual scavenging on railways,'' Vaishnaw noted.

