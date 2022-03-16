IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani meets Prime Minister on Tuesday; highlights benefits of Nano Urea

Fertiliser major IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to highlight the performance of the co-operative and its product Nano Urea.

IFFCO Marketing Director Yogendra Kumar was also present in the meeting where he updated on ongoing nano-technology-based initiatives for Indian farmers, especially IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid, the co-operative said in a statement.

IFFCO said it has got tremendous response for its revolutionary innovation Nano Urea Liquid.

The multi-pronged benefits of Nano Urea were highlighted during the meeting.

These benefits include being cost-effective, easy to transport, improved efficiency, zero wastage and environment friendly, the statement said.

''IFFCO team informed the prime minister that his vision to move away from the use of traditional urea and his vocal support for Nano Urea on multiple occasions have been key drivers in the growth,'' the cooperative said.

Sanghani informed that IFFCO is setting up five more plants under the Make in India initiative to meet both domestic and foreign demand.

Kumar said IFFCO has already produced more than two crore bottles, thus truly achieving the goal of Made in India initiative.

''Nano Urea will surely help both farmers' income and will support the prime minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Krishi and Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' IFFCO said.

