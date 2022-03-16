Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1940 hours: DEL83 BIZ-INDIA-RUSSIA-OIL IOC buys Russian crude at deep discount New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, has bought as much as 3 million barrels of crude oil that Russia had offered at steep discount to prevailing international rates, sources said.

DCM17 LSQ-FDI 347 FDI proposals received from countries sharing land border with India; 66 approved New Delhi: As many as 347 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals, worth about Rs 75,951 crore, have been received by the government from countries sharing land border with India since April 18, 2020, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

DEL47 LSQ-TRADE-UKRAINE Russia-Ukraine war: Exports of some products from India likely to be affected, says govt New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said as per feedback received from the industry, exports of certain products such as pharmaceuticals, telecom instruments, tea, coffee, and marine goods from India are likely to be affected due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

DEL88 BIZ-LD PETROL-SALES Hoarding on price hike expectation leads to surge in petrol, diesel sales New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) India's auto fuel sales surged past pre-pandemic levels in the first half of March as consumers and dealers topped tanks in anticipation of a likely price hike post assembly elections.

DEL74 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee spurts by 41 paise to close at nearly 2-week high Mumbai: The rupee spurted by 41 paise to close at a nearly two-week high against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking positive domestic equities and Asian currencies ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hike.

DEL69 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex soars 1,040 pts, Nifty nears 17k as bulls regain footing Mumbai: Equity indices roared back to life on Wednesday after a day's pause on across-the-board buying, in tandem with a sharp rebound in world stocks amid hopes of a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine talks.

DCM33 BIZ-ADANI-WEALTH Adani adds $49 bn wealth in 2021, higher than Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk New Delhi: Gautam Adani, India's and Asia's second-richest person, added USD 49 billion to his wealth last year - more than the net addition of wealth by the top three global billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List said on Wednesday.

DEL93 BIZ-GADKARI-2NDLD TOYOTA MIRAI Gadkari launches India's 1st green hydrogen fuel-cell EV Toyota Mirai; 650 km range in one charge New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday launched India's first green hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai, and said this is the first-of-its-kind project in India that aims to create an ecosystem for such vehicles in the country.

DCM3 BIZ-ATF-PRICE-HIKE ATF price hiked by steepest ever 18 pc to all-time high New Delhi: Jet fuel prices on Wednesday were hiked by over 18 per cent - the steepest ever increase - to all-time high levels after international oil price surged to a multi-year high.

