Nissan Motor appoints Frank Torres as president of Indian operations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese auto major Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said it has appointed its senior executive Frank Torres as the new president of Indian operations.

Torres has also been appointed Region Divisional Vice President for Business Transformation in the AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania) region, the company said in a statement.

It also announced the appointment of Atsushi Najima, currently Managing Director Nissan Philippines, as Chief Financial Officer of Indian operations.

Effective April 1, Torres will become president of Indian operations while keeping his current responsibilities overseeing Nissan's European Regional Business Unit East (Russia) and Nissan's Spanish Industrial Operations reporting to Guillaume Cartier, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson, it said.

He replaces Sinan Özkök, who had overseen the successful launch of its SUV Magnite in India and its export to overseas markets.

Torres had joined Nissan in Spain in 2007 as a Production Engineering Analyst and gradually rose to hold different leadership roles, including Region Divisional Vice President for Business Transformation and Alliance in 2021.

Nissan said Najima will be replacing Mark Davidson, who will become CFO COMPAS manufacturing plant in Mexico. Atsushi will be splitting his time between New Delhi and Chennai.

