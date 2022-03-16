Left Menu

Formula 1, Tata Communications announce multi-year strategic collaboration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:17 IST
Formula 1, Tata Communications announce multi-year strategic collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

Formula 1 and Tata Communications on Wednesday jointly announced a multi-year strategic collaboration for end-to-end managed network services for video contribution globally.

With this deal, Tata Communications will return to sports as the official broadcast connectivity provider for Formula 1.

''We are delighted to welcome Tata Communications back as a partner following previous successes in our partnerships.

''They have been an integral part of our growth journey over the last decade, and we completely trust their expertise and abilities to deliver what we need for our fans,'' Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Under the deal, Tata Communications will facilitate the transfer of over 100 video feeds and over 250 audio channels to be transmitted between the Grand Prix venue and F1's Media and Technology Centre in the UK every race weekend in under 200 milliseconds. This will enable F1 to broadcast to over 500 million fans in over 180 territories globally.

''As businesses evolve to a digital-first model, I believe the sporting world also has a great opportunity to leverage technology for delivering innovative and exhilarating experiences to motorsports enthusiasts.

''And, Formula 1 is at the core of all things speed, action and thrill. We are delighted to renew our relationship and empower Formula 1's tomorrow, today,'' Tata Communications MD and CEO Amur S Lakshminarayanan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022