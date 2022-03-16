Left Menu

Shipskart raises Rs 20.5 cr from Trail Mix Ventures, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:17 IST
Shipskart raises Rs 20.5 cr from Trail Mix Ventures, others
  • Country:
  • India

B2B supply chain start-up ShipsKart has raised USD 2.7 million (about Rs 20.5 crore) in series A round led by Trail Mix Ventures and Hermes Offshore, the company said on Wednesday.

Tradeworks.vc, Motion Ventures and Eternia Investments also participated in the funding round.

''80 per cent of the funds will be utilized for its India operations providing a big chance to the mid segment shipping companies and suppliers to empower and streamline their entire procurement life cycle with one stop solution,'' Shipskart said in a statement.

ShipsKart is a B2B online marketplace where vessels, vessel managers, ports, and shipyards can purchase marine products, consumables, equipment and service products required for the operations on board ships.

''Bringing existing analogue marketplaces online with ShipsKart will not only help increase savings and benefit the bottom line for companies but will make global supply chains more resilient,'' ShipsKart co-founder and CEO Dhruv Sawhney said.

ShipsKart claims to have a network of 500 partners across more than 40 countries.

Shipskart has fulfillment centres in Mumbai and Cochin, and plans to have more such centres in Gujarat, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Kolkata in the next one year.

''ShipsKart plans to increase its sales by 100 per cent this year,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022