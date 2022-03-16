Priority section of Delhi-Meerut rapid rail to be commissioned by 2023

The 17-kilometre priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be commissioned by 2023, an official said on Wednesday.

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is an 80-km-long corridor connecting Delhi and Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The 17-km priority section including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot would be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025, said Vinay Kumar Singh, MD of National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

The corridor will have 25 stations in total, he added.

It would facilitate around eight lakh passengers daily, Singh said.

Trains on the stretch will run at a speed of 180 kilometers per hour and they would be available every five–10 minutes, he said.

The distance between Delhi and Meerut will be covered in 55 minutes, he added.

Singh said the train coaches will have state-of-the-art facilities.

