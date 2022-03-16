Air Lease working to cut Russia exposure
Aircraft leasing firm Air Lease Corp said on Wednesday it was making "good headway" in cutting its exposure to sanctions-hit Russia.
"There's been a great deal of cooperation in recovery and return of aircraft," Air Lease added during a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.
