Air Lease working to cut Russia exposure amid repossession worries

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:07 IST
Air Lease Corp said on Wednesday it was making "good headway" in cutting exposure to sanctions-hit Russia, after a recent law allowing the country's airlines to re-register airplanes raised fears lessors may be unable to repossess aircraft.

"There's been a great deal of cooperation in recovery and return of aircraft," Air Lease added during a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. Russia passed a law on Monday allowing the country's airlines to place airplanes leased from foreign companies on the country's aircraft register, raising fears of a mass default involving hundreds of jetliners.

Air Lease, which had less than 5% of its fleet by net book value on lease to customers in Ukraine and Russia, said it does not have any aircraft placed with Russia's state-owned carriers.

