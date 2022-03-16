Left Menu

Two training aircraft crash in a day; DGCA orders audit of all FTOs

Two training aircraft were involved in separate non-fatal accidents in India on Wednesday, following which aviation regulator DGCA has ordered a safety audit of all flying training organisations FTOs.The pilot allegedly forgot to open the landing gear in the accident in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, while the second plane crash-landed on the runway in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:09 IST
Two training aircraft crash in a day; DGCA orders audit of all FTOs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two training aircraft were involved in separate non-fatal accidents in India on Wednesday, following which aviation regulator DGCA has ordered a safety audit of all flying training organisations (FTOs).

The pilot allegedly forgot to open the landing gear in the accident in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, while the second plane crash-landed on the runway in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. DGCA chief Arun Kumar said strict action will be taken against those compromising safety.

"We will carry out a complete safety audit of all the FTOs in the country and shall take strict action against those compromising safety," he told PTI.

Giving details of the accident, the officials said that a Cessna 152 plane of Rewa-based FTO Falcon Aviation crash-landed on the runway at Sultanpur airstrip.

The female training pilot is safe and there has been no injury or casualty, they added.

In the other incident, a Piper PA34 Seneca aircraft of Jamshedpur-based Alchemist Aviation belly-landed on the runway of the city airport, the officials stated. The pilot forgot to open the landing gear, they claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022