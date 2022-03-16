Freed British-Iranians arrive in Oman - Omani State Media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:30 IST
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anousheh Ashouri, who were freed on Wednesday in Iran, arrived in Oman's capital Muscat on board a Royal Air Force of Oman flight, Omani state media reported.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri arrived in the gulf country in preparation for their return to the United Kingdom, Omani state media added.
