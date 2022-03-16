Left Menu

Freed British-Iranians arrive in Oman - Omani State Media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:30 IST
Freed British-Iranians arrive in Oman - Omani State Media
  • Country:
  • Egypt

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anousheh Ashouri, who were freed on Wednesday in Iran, arrived in Oman's capital Muscat on board a Royal Air Force of Oman flight, Omani state media reported.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri arrived in the gulf country in preparation for their return to the United Kingdom, Omani state media added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022