Canada to lift pre-arrival COVID testing requirement for travelers - CBC News

Updated: 16-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:30 IST
Canada is expected to announce on Thursday that travelers entering the country will no longer have to take a pre-arrival COVID-19 test, CBC News reported, citing sources.

Canada will be removing the testing requirements at airports and land border crossings, CBC News said, adding that the requirements will be dropped by the end of March.

