Adani Power completes acquisition of Essar's 1,200 MW Mahan project in MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Power on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Essar Power's 1,200 MW thermal power project in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh.

The cost of acquisition of Essar Power M P Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency resolution, is over Rs 4,250 crore, including estimated cost of compliance with environmental and emission norms, it said in a regulatory filing.

''Adani Power Limited has completed today the acquisition of 100 per cent of paid up share capital and management control of EPMPL (Essar Power M P Ltd), a company undergoing insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code,'' it said.

EPMPL owns a 1,200 MW thermal power plant in Singrauli District, Madhya Pradesh.

In June 2021, Adani Power had emerged as the successful bidder for the 1,200 MW project.

