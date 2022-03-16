Left Menu

Jharkhand: Trainer aircraft makes belly landing at Sonari aerodrome due to technical snag

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:55 IST
Two occupants of a trainer aircraft had a narrow escape on Wednesday after it made a belly landing at Sonari aerodrome in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur due to a technical snag, officials said.

The front wheel of the 'Piper Seneca', owned by an aviation company, did not open during landing, forcing the aircraft to make the belly landing, they said.

Captain Shailesh Prajapati and co-pilot Satyajit Thorat were, however, left unhurt in the incident. They were conducting routine training, the officials said.

The aircraft was seized by the police, Sonari police station officer-in-charge Anjani Kumar said.

A DGCA team is scheduled to visit the aerodrome on Thursday to investigate the incident.

