Reliance Capital CEO Dhananjay Tiwari resigns

Reliance Capital Ltd on Wednesday said its chief executive officer Dhananjay Tiwari has resigned. The date of his cessation is March 15, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing, without citing the reason for Tiwaris resignation. The central bank had also appointed Nageswar Rao Y, former executive director, Bank of Maharashtra, as the administrator of the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:10 IST
Reliance Capital Ltd on Wednesday said its chief executive officer Dhananjay Tiwari has resigned. The date of his cessation is March 15, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing, without citing the reason for Tiwari's resignation. The debt-laden company promoted by Anil Ambani is undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) at the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The Reserve Bank had on November 29, 2021 superseded the board of Reliance Capital Ltd in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues. The central bank had also appointed Nageswar Rao Y, former executive director, Bank of Maharashtra, as the administrator of the company.

