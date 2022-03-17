Left Menu

Britain agrees record $2.3 bln export finance deal to fund Turkish railway

Britain said on Thursday it had agreed its biggest-ever civil infrastructure export finance deal to underwrite a high-speed rail line between the Turkish capital Ankara and the port of Izmir in the west of the country. It is fitting that UK Export Finance's biggest ever civil infrastructure deal is strongly sustainable," International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 05:31 IST
Britain agrees record $2.3 bln export finance deal to fund Turkish railway
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Thursday it had agreed its biggest-ever civil infrastructure export finance deal to underwrite a high-speed rail line between the Turkish capital Ankara and the port of Izmir in the west of the country. Britain hosted the COP26 climate conference last year and its trade ministry said the deal would help Turkey decarbonise its transport sector and meet commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Turkey is a vital trading partner for the UK.... It is fitting that UK Export Finance's biggest ever civil infrastructure deal is strongly sustainable," International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement. UK Export Finance (UKEF) will guarantee a 2.1 billion euro ($2.3 billion) loan to fund 503 kilometres (313 miles) of high-speed electric railway, the ministry said.

Several contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds were expected to be awarded for British-made railway lines, signalling and electrification systems, Britain said. Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered Bank are leading the financing of the project.

Turkey's finance minister Nureddin Nebati said the deal would have a green loan structure. "We are very glad for the cooperation and strong longstanding relations with UK Government and we hope to further strengthen our collaboration," Nebati said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9097 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022