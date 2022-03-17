Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 873 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 873.74 points and Nifty up by 246.60 points.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 873.74 points and Nifty up by 246.60 points.
At 9:21 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 873.74 points or 1.54 per cent at 57690.39.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17221.90, at 9:21 am, up by 246.60 points or 1.45 per cent. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement