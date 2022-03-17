Left Menu

Technical glitch delays services on three Delhi Metro lines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 10:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Services were delayed on three corridors of the Delhi Metro due to some technical glitch on Thursday morning, the DMRC said, even as many commuters took to social media to share pictures of passengers standing in long queues awaiting the arrival of trains at many stations.

A large number of office-goers avail Metro services at this time to travel to their destinations in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 9 AM to alert commuters: ''Service Update Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute''.

A senior official said, it was due to a ''snag''.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, many commuters shared pictures of long queues the stations.

''No metro from last 20 minutes at kashmere gate heavy rush,'' wrote Mayank Sharma in response to DMRC's tweet.

Many passengers on these lines also tweeted that they were ''not informed'' about the reason behind the delay.

