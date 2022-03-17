Three morning walkers killed in road mishap

Three senior citizens, who went for a morning walk together, met with a tragic end as a lorry ran over them in Nooranad in this coastal district on Thursday Another person, who was also among them, was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, police said.

All the four went for the morning stroll as part of their daily routine and the lorry sped past without stopping after mowing them down, they said.

The vehicle and its driver were taken into custody later.

Besides overspeeding by the vehicle, unscientific construction on the roadside also contributed to the mishap, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)