Left Menu

Three morning walkers killed in road mishap

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 12:28 IST
Three morning walkers killed in road mishap
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three senior citizens, who went for a morning walk together, met with a tragic end as a lorry ran over them in Nooranad in this coastal district on Thursday Another person, who was also among them, was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, police said.

All the four went for the morning stroll as part of their daily routine and the lorry sped past without stopping after mowing them down, they said.

The vehicle and its driver were taken into custody later.

Besides overspeeding by the vehicle, unscientific construction on the roadside also contributed to the mishap, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022