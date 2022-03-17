China Jan-Feb non-financial outbound direct investment +0.9% y/y
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 12:45 IST
- Country:
- China
China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 0.9% in the first two months from a year earlier, to 100.26 billion yuan ($15.79 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
In dollar terms, ODI was up 2.7% in January and February, ministry spokesperson Gao Feng told a news conference. ($1=6.3500 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the commerce ministry
- Gao Feng
- China
Advertisement