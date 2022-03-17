China Jan-Feb non-financial outbound direct investment +0.9% y/y

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 0.9% in the first two months from a year earlier, to 100.26 billion yuan ($15.79 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In dollar terms, ODI was up 2.7% in January and February, ministry spokesperson Gao Feng told a news conference. ($1=6.3500 Chinese yuan renminbi)

