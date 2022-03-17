Financials, miners boost FTSE 100 ahead of key BoE meet

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as banking stocks gained in anticipation of a third consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE), and as miners advanced on China stimulus hopes. The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.6% in early trade, while the domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.8%.

The BoE is expected to raise rates by as much as 25 basis points when it meets later in the day. Banks rose 1%, while base metal miners jumped 0.9% as a likelihood of more stimulus measures by top consumer China lifted metal prices.

Among individual stocks, Cineworld gained 2.3% after the theatre group forecast a better performance this year thanks to pent-up demand and a full movie slate, and posted a smaller 2021 loss .

