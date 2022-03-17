Financials, miners boost FTSE 100 ahead of key BoE meet
London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as banking stocks gained in anticipation of a third consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE), and as miners advanced on China stimulus hopes.
London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as banking stocks gained in anticipation of a third consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE), and as miners advanced on China stimulus hopes. The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.6% in early trade, while the domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.8%.
The BoE is expected to raise rates by as much as 25 basis points when it meets later in the day. Banks rose 1%, while base metal miners jumped 0.9% as a likelihood of more stimulus measures by top consumer China lifted metal prices.
Among individual stocks, Cineworld gained 2.3% after the theatre group forecast a better performance this year thanks to pent-up demand and a full movie slate, and posted a smaller 2021 loss .
