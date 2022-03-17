HMSI drives in new Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike at Rs 16.01 lakh

Left Menu

Going a step further, 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the riders to carve their own trails and explore the unknown further, HMSI Managing Director, President CEO, Atsushi Ogata noted.HMSI Director Sales Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said while India offers diverse terrain and landscape for exploration, the adventure riding community is also evolving at a steady pace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:59 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike in the country with a price starting at Rs 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has initiated the bookings of the model across its big wing topline showrooms.

The manual transmission version of the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike is priced at Rs 16.01 lakh, while the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) trim is tagged at Rs 17.55 lakh. The new motorcycle will make its way to the Indian market through the CKD route (completely knockdown), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

''Ever since its arrival in 2017, Africa Twin has defined new peaks of adventure riding in India. Going a step further, 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the riders to carve their own trails and explore the unknown further,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO, Atsushi Ogata noted.

HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said while India offers diverse terrain and landscape for exploration, the adventure riding community is also evolving at a steady pace. ''The Africa Twin tribe with its Dakar Rally DNA is growing in India while enjoying its unmatched all-terrain capabilities and now with the 2022 Africa Twin, the adventure culture is bound to notch up further,'' he added.

Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike comes powered with a 1,082.96 cc powertrain. It also features two-Channel ABS, HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and Bluetooth connectivity, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

